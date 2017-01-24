Montgomery County Appoints Ken Lawrence as New Commissioner | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Montgomery County Appoints Ken Lawrence as New Commissioner

By Dan Stamm

    Montgomery County
    Ken Lawrence will serve as Montgomery County commissioner.

    Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s new commissioner has deep ties to the Philadelphia region.

    The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas unanimously picked Ken Lawrence Jr. to fill the vacancy on the three-member board of commissioners left vacant when Josh Shapiro became the state attorney general.

    Lawrence – a 35-year resident of Montco – will be the first African-American commissioner in the county’s history, said the county Monday. The Plymouth Meeting resident – who was endorsed by county Democrats – will serve out the remainder of Shapiro’s term through 2019.

    "Ken has deep ties and a long history of service to the Montgomery County community," said commissioners chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh. "I am certain his unique blend of public and private sector experience, his collaborative approach to problem solving, and his personal commitment to the highest ethical standards will make him an outstanding governing partner with Commissioner Gale and myself."

    Lawrence, a Temple University alumni, serves as the college’s vice president of alumni relations, overseeing alumni activities. He also served on various boards including Montco’s representative to SEPTA, the Valley Forge Convention and Visitors Bureau, Big Brothers Big Sisters - Independence Region, James A. Finnegan Foundation, the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, North Penn Chamber of Commerce, Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Avenue of the Arts, Inc. and other boards.

    A swearing-in ceremony will take place at the county courthouse on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

