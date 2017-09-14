Haverford Township Police have charged Derrick Rollins in the July shooting and killing of John Le. On Wednesday, the day of Rollins' arraignment, Le's mother spoke to NBC10 for the first time, saying she forgives her son's alleged killer. NBC10's Denise Nakano has the details.

What to Know Derrick Rollins is accused of gunning down John Le in July

Rollins is being held without bail on criminal homicide and murder charges

It took weeks for authorities to catch up to Rollins who had fled to Georgia.

The man suspected of gunning down a man outside a Delaware County apartment building is due in court Thursday morning.

Derrick Rollins faces the preliminary hearing on criminal homicide and first-degree murder charges. He is accused of gunning down John Le, 29, outside a row of three-story apartment houses in the 2300 block of Haverford Avenue in Haverford.

Derrick Rollins spent weeks on the run after the July 29 shooting before being captured outside Atlanta, Georgia in August.

After Rollins was arraigned earlier this month, Le's mother Huong Le said she is praying for Rollins.

"I forgive him," she said. "I just want to miss John. I just want to, my son is still alive. That’s why, because I miss him every day."

Police also say Rollins fired 17 shots at a group in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park section, injuring two men, 20 minutes before he killed Le.

Rollins has remained jailed without bail in Delaware County. Court records list no attorney who could comment on his case.