Well known restaurateur and New York Times best selling author Guy Fieri was spotted admiring Skyforce 10 at the heliport at Penns Landing Thursday.

SkyForce10 pilot Phil Norton saw a man checking out the chopper and went out to see who it was and discovered that it was in fact Fieri. Norton proceeded to give Fieri an inside look at NBC10's helicopter.

Fieri told NBC10's flight crew that he was waiting for his own helicopter to take him to his next stop in Connecticut, where he owns Guy Fieri's Foxwoods Kitchen + Bar.

He was in Philadelphia for a private event at his restaurant, Guy's Philly Kitchen & Bar, which opened last fall.