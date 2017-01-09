A man is fighting for his life after he tried to stop a robbery inside a West Philadelphia home.

Police say an armed man was robbing a 36-year-old woman inside a home on the 5400 block of Conestoga Street Monday night. When a 33-year-old man who was also inside the house tried to intervene the gunman opened fire and shot him twice in the head. The suspect then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in extremely critical condition.

Investigators say the woman knew the gunman who was trying to rob her though they’re unsure of the exact nature of their relationship.