A person was shot at 16th and Arch streets across from Love Park (bottom left corner).

A man was shot just before noon Friday on a busy Center City in downtown Philadelphia, and police at the scene believe the shooter may be the man's 3-year-old nephew.

The shooting at 16th and Arch streets occurred as downtown streets began to fill with lunchtime crowds. The little boy, police said, was sitting in the back seat of a sports utility vehicle parked at the corner while the man shot was sitting in the driver's seat.

Numerous police cruisers swarmed the intersection near The Phoenix apartment building, which houses the Tir Na Nog restaurant, across 16th Street from Love Park.



The boy somehow unbuckled himself from the child seat and found the gun, which belongs to another uncle who had went into City Hall for an errand, police said. The child shot it once and struck his uncle, who is believed to be in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The uninjured uncle is a Philadelphia Housing Authority police officer, according to officers at the scene. The gun used in the shooting is not believed to be his service weapon.