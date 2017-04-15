A grandmother and her 6-year-old granddaughter were hit by a speeding dirt bike while the pair crossed 69th Street in Upper Darby.

A grandmother and her 6-year-old granddaughter were hit by a speeding dirt bike while the pair crossed 69th Street in Upper Darby Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said a car appeared to be chasing the dirt bike from the direction of Philadelphia around 1:30 p.m. when it struck the pedestrians. Both were thrown into the air, witnesses said.

“The little girl was still. She was wasn’t moving at all,” said witness Paris Marshall. “The [grandmother] was … trying to get to the child to see if she was okay.”

The suspect fled but crashed into a car. He hopped off his bike and carjacked a man at knife point. He then sped off towards Philadelphia, police said.

The grandmother and child were taken to local hospitals. The 6-year-old is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.