Man Steals from Girl Scout Selling Cookies in Center City: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Police say the suspect stole around $50 in cash before leaving the scene.

By David Chang

    Police are searching for a man who they say stole money from a Girl Scout who was selling cookies in Center City.

    The 9-year-old girl was selling Girl Scout cookies on the 400 block of South 16th Street around 4:40 p.m. Saturday when she was approached by an unidentified man. Police say the suspect stole around $50 in cash before leaving the scene.

    The girl was not injured during the incident. The suspect is described as a clean shaven black male in his late teens to early 20s who was wearing a gray sweat jacket. If you have any information on the theft, please call Philadelphia Police.

    Published 55 minutes ago
