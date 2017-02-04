Police are searching for a man who they say stole money from a Girl Scout who was selling cookies in Center City.

The 9-year-old girl was selling Girl Scout cookies on the 400 block of South 16th Street around 4:40 p.m. Saturday when she was approached by an unidentified man. Police say the suspect stole around $50 in cash before leaving the scene.

The girl was not injured during the incident. The suspect is described as a clean shaven black male in his late teens to early 20s who was wearing a gray sweat jacket. If you have any information on the theft, please call Philadelphia Police.