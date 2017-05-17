Home Break-Ins Lead to Police Chase and Crash: Officials

The search for two suspects in two home break-ins in Germantown led to a police chase and crash that injured four people in the East Falls section of Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The ordeal began shortly before 10 a.m. as police were searching for two people accused of breaking through the doors of two homes on Wade Street near Manheim Street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Police say they found the suspects’ vehicle on the 5000 block of Wade Street and attempted to stop it.

The driver, an unidentified 26-year-old man, allegedly sped off leading to a police chase. During the pursuit, the suspect drove through the soccer field of the William Penn Charter School on the 3000 block of W. School House Lane, police said. He then struck Cecilia Armstrong’s SUV as she was driving on Wissahickon Avenue, setting off a chain reaction crash involving other vehicles.

“He was flying though,” Armstrong told NBC10. “I saw the cops going through. He just swerved and hit us.”

Armstrong and three others were all injured in the multi-vehicle crash but are currently in stable condition.

After the crash, the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

“He turned, bounced off of this one first and then the next,” Armstrong said. “He ran out.”

The driver ran into the basement of the Charter Court at East Falls Apartment Complex on Wissahickon Avenue but was captured by pursuing officers, according to investigators. Police say they also recovered a gun on the street and another weapon in the car. They continue to search for the second suspect.

William Penn Charter School was placed on lockdown as police searched for the second suspect. The lockdown was later lifted however.

