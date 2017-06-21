The Flyers surprised and honored a man with a mental disability who was attacked by teens in a caught on camera incident. They invited Mark Smith to the Flyers skate zone and gave him a tour and gifts, including a personalized jersey. CSN Philly's John Clark has the details.

The Philadelphia Flyers honored a man with a mental disability who was attacked by teenagers in a caught on cam incident earlier this month.

Mark Smith, 39, was punched in the face by two teenagers in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Video of the attack was shared on social media and went viral. The teen suspects were later arrested and charged.

After seeing Smith’s story, members of the Flyers decided to invite him to their Skate Zone and gave him a tour and gifts Wednesday, including his own personalized jersey.

Smith said he enjoyed the tour and plans to give one of his gifts to someone else.



“It was good to you know have him in here you know smiling, ear to ear and just you know give him his jersey,” Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostibehere said. “He really loves his jersey, and you know it just tells how nice of a kid he is. We gave him some other gifts and he already said he’s gonna give it to some little kid. So he’s a great kid and we’re happy to get him out here.”