Caught on Cam: Teens Punch Man With Mental Disability

A police investigation is underway after two teens were caught on camera punching a man with a mental disability in Philadelphia.

The video, which has been shared over 1,000 times on Facebook, shows two people punching the man in the face in slow motion. Gerald Andrews, a friend of the victim who shared the video on his Facebook page, told NBC10 the incident occurred last Thursday on Chelten Avenue in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Andrews said he and the victim work together at a ShopRite in Cheltenham and is hoping that the people who attacked his friend are brought to justice. He also said the victim has a mental disability.



A police spokesperson told NBC10 they are investigating the video. If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

