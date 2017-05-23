A false nuclear power plant warning was accidentally sent to residents in Salem County and Cumberland County, New Jersey Tuesday night.



The message, which claimed a Nuclear Power Plant Warning was in effect for the two counties, was broadcast on television, prompting thousands of phone calls from panicked residents to Cumberland County Dispatch.

Officials say the alert was a false alarm and they were conducting their regularly scheduled exercise with the PSEG Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Power Station. The message was sent out in error.

Officials say residents in both counties have nothing to worry about and there is no warning or emergency in effect. They apologized for the mistake.

