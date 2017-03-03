2 Adults, 1 Child Hurt in Philadelphia House Fire | NBC 10 Philadelphia
2 Adults, 1 Child Hurt in Philadelphia House Fire

By Dan Stamm

    A house fire left two adults and a child hurt in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Friday.

    Flames broke out in the home on E Street, near E Ontario Street, around 11:30 a.m.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later, medics could be seen treating a person and loading him or her into a waiting ambulance. Another adult and a child also suffered injuries, said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

    No word yet on the extent of injuries.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
