Shelter in Place, Reverse 911 Call Initiated for Doylestown Township After Prisoner Escapes | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Shelter in Place, Reverse 911 Call Initiated for Doylestown Township After Prisoner Escapes

Residents in Doylestown are advised to stay inside and lock their doors as the search for the prisoner continues.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Google Maps

    A shelter in place is in effect for residents in Doylestown Township, Warrington and parts of Chalfont after a prisoner escaped Sunday night.

    A reverse 911 call was initiated after the unidentified prisoner escaped during a transport in the area of Bristol Road and Lower State Road in Doylestown Township.

    Residents are advised to stay inside and lock their doors as the search for the prisoner continues.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices