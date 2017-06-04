A shelter in place is in effect for residents in Doylestown Township, Warrington and parts of Chalfont after a prisoner escaped Sunday night.

A reverse 911 call was initiated after the unidentified prisoner escaped during a transport in the area of Bristol Road and Lower State Road in Doylestown Township.



Residents are advised to stay inside and lock their doors as the search for the prisoner continues.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.

