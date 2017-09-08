Park officials fill sand bags for residents preparing for Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7, 2016, in Miami Beach, Florida. Current forecasts for Hurricane Irma shows that it could hit south Florida this weekend; there are already ways that you can help those affected.

In less than two weeks, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have flooded, frightened and forced evacuations of people living in Texas, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Florida.

But even in far-off Philadelphia, there are ways to help those affected. Here's how:

Donate Money to These Groups

Donate When You Eat Out

Several national chains are partnering up with the Red Cross to offer opportunities to donate.

Zoe’s Kitchen - Each of Zoës Kitchen’s 230-plus stores will accept donations until Sept. 30. They will match a portion of the donation as well as take $3 off of each donor’s next purchase. Local Zoës Kitchens are in Newtown, Newtown Square, Willow Grove, Princeton and King of Prussia.

Chick-fil-A - Chick-fil-A will accept donations through their website and mobile app. They are going to be matching the donations as far as up to $500,000.

Help the Animals

The Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, New Jersey is already accepting their third round of animals rescued from Harvey. Most of the animals from the first two groups rescued are adopted.

South Florida Prepares for Potential Hurricane Irma Landfall



Each pet gets a medical evaluation, vaccines, and other necessities. They will be spayed and neutered the following day. After that, a behavior examination will help the shelter get a "snapshot of their personality." After that, the animals are on the floor and ready for adoption.

"I always say 'It takes a village' and (the community) comes out and comes together and responds," said Stacie DaBolt, AWA Director of Operations.

DaBolt stressed that the organization's goals haven't changed: get them into a home and out of a cage. "People are very gracious with their supports and their homes," she said.

For more information about AWA and Harvey pets, click here.