In less than two weeks, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have flooded, frightened and forced evacuations of people living in Texas, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Florida.
But even in far-off Philadelphia, there are ways to help those affected. Here's how:
Donate Money to These Groups
- Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
- Houston Mayor’s Relief Fund
- National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
- American Red Cross
- Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha for Everyone (APM) is a Philadelphia-based Latino organization that assists with health services, human services, and development in the community.
- UNICEF is going to focus on distributing supplies and getting children back to school.
- Save the Children is responding to the needs of young children in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the United States.
Donate When You Eat Out
Several national chains are partnering up with the Red Cross to offer opportunities to donate.
- Zoe’s Kitchen - Each of Zoës Kitchen’s 230-plus stores will accept donations until Sept. 30. They will match a portion of the donation as well as take $3 off of each donor’s next purchase. Local Zoës Kitchens are in Newtown, Newtown Square, Willow Grove, Princeton and King of Prussia.
- Chick-fil-A - Chick-fil-A will accept donations through their website and mobile app. They are going to be matching the donations as far as up to $500,000.
Help the Animals
The Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, New Jersey is already accepting their third round of animals rescued from Harvey. Most of the animals from the first two groups rescued are adopted.
Each pet gets a medical evaluation, vaccines, and other necessities. They will be spayed and neutered the following day. After that, a behavior examination will help the shelter get a "snapshot of their personality." After that, the animals are on the floor and ready for adoption.
"I always say 'It takes a village' and (the community) comes out and comes together and responds," said Stacie DaBolt, AWA Director of Operations.
DaBolt stressed that the organization's goals haven't changed: get them into a home and out of a cage. "People are very gracious with their supports and their homes," she said.
For more information about AWA and Harvey pets, click here.