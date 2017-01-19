Democratic Gov. John Carney is showing a spirit of bipartisanship as Republican Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office as president.

Carney's office says he will attend Trump's inauguration on Friday with his guest, Republican state senator Colin Bonini of Dover.

Bonini and Carney squared off in last year's gubernatorial contest in Delaware, but maintained a civil tone toward each other during the campaign.

Bonini described Carney during a debate as a friend and "a smart guy," and said after the election that he wanted Carney to be as successful a governor as he can be.