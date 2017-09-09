Dead Man Found Bound, Stabbed, Burned in Philadelphia Home

Authorities have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man found with his hands bound, stabbed and partially burned in a Philadelphia home.

Fire crews were called to an Overbrook Park home shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday and found that a blaze had been set in the basement of the property.

After putting out the fire, they found a 29-year-old man on a bed with his hands bound by a belt in front of him. They said the victim had been stabbed numerous times and partially burned.

The victim's identity hasn't been released. No arrests were immediately announced.