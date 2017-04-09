A fire inside a Delaware County apartment building led to several rescues and sent one police officer to the hospital.

According to police, several people were rescued after a second alarm fire broke out inside the Waylin Manor Apartments, located at 2020 Garrett Road in Lansdowne, just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the fire started on the first floor of the building, which led to those on upper floors with difficulty getting out.

One Upper Darby Police Officer suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital. The fire has been placed under control.