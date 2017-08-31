CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: Halloween masks are offered for sale at Fantasy Costumes on October 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Although at least one major retailer has removed creepy clown costumes from their store shelves in the wake of negative news stories, Fantasy Costumes said they are one of this seasons biggest sellers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Beware of "creepy clowns."

That’s the message from Pennsylvania State Police disseminated ahead of the release of the feature film It in September.

In a Community Awareness Bulletin, state police say they are worried that “creepy clown” sightings like the ones seen around the country in the fall of 2016, including in Pennsylvania, could bring back scares.

The 2016 costumed craze even resulted in at least one dozen arrests nationwide due to menacing or false reports, police said. A teenage girl was even arrested in Berks County for posting a threatening clown message because police say she didn't want to go to school.

It was also no joke for actual clowns who look to entertain people, law enforcement left chasing clown hoaxes or to the people scared along the way.

The It reboot — it was originally a novel by Stephen King that was adapted into a 1990 two-part miniseries — again features Pennywise the clown stalking children from sewers and killing them.

Police say that "creepy clown" sightings are nothing new having been reported by young children as far back as the 1980s.