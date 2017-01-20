Delaware River Bridge, spanning the Delaware River, connecting the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Turnpikes in an undated Google Streetview photo.

A crack in a steel truss on the Delaware River Bridge, which connects the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Turnpikes, has forced officials to close the span indefinitely.

The continuous truss bridge carries vehicles traveling east and west along Interstate 276 from Bucks County, Pennsylvania to Burlington County, New Jersey, over the Delaware River.

The rift was discovered Friday afternoon by New Jersey Turnpike road crews, PennDOT officials said.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority said the truss is located on top of an approach span on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge. The extent of the damage is not known.

Authorities ordered the bridge, which is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and New Jersey Turnpike Authority, closed until the crack is repaired. The bridge carries an average of 30,000 vehicles a day, according PennDOT.

Officials could not say how long the repair would take.

Drivers will have to take a lengthy detour to get from one highway to another. Eastbound travelers are told to take Exit 359 for Delaware Valley and follow U.S. 13 South to Pa. Route 413 South; Cross the Burlington-Bristol Bridge to New Jersey; Take U.S. 130 North to NJ 541; Take on-ramp for the New Jersey Turnpike at Exit 5.

New Jersey Turnpike officials have closed the 5.7-mile Pearl Harbor Extension that connects the main highway to the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.