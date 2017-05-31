President Donald Trump's first trip abroad since taking office has been filled with viral moments. Here are five that had people talking and tweeting.

Philadelphia Police had some fun with a social media typo by President Donald Trump while warning drivers about wet roads.

"Roads are still slick from last night's rain," @PhillyPolice tweeted. "Please use your wipers and drive with covfefe."

President Donald Trump wrote "covfefe" in a late-night message from his personal account that mystified much of the rest of Twitter: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The ambiguous tweet stayed online for more than five hours, gaining thousands more retweets than Trump's other recent messages before being removed shortly after 5:30 a.m. Trump then sent another message to address what many people thought was a typo.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!" the president wrote.

For now, the message of the police department's tweet is clear even if the meaning of "Covfefe" isn't: take it easy during your morning commute.

Top News: Suicide Attack Hits Kabul