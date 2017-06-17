'It's Painful': Cosby Accusers React to Mistrial

In this file photo, attorney Gloria Allred displays a photograph of Linda Kirkpatrick an alleged victim of sexual abuse by comedian Bill Cosby, at tennis event during a news conference Jan. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

At least two of Bill Cosby's accusers reacted Saturday in the immediate aftermath of the comedian's mistrial in his sexual assault trial.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Andrea Constand in 2004. The judge then declared a mistrial.

Linda Kirkpatrick, one of the women accusing Cosby of sexual assault, told CNN shortly after the mistrial the entire ordeal had forced those accusing the star to relive a horrible time in their lives.

"Rehearing testimony in this case is revictimization for everyone that's been the victim of sexual assault and rape. It's painful. It's raw. It's real," Kirkpatrick said. "We're not actors. We're real life people. This is our lives. But I'm incredibly hopeful hearing the district attorney saying he would retry this case. A mistrial is not a victory for either side. It's a nullification of this trial. So hope springs eternal."

Another Cosby accuser, Jewel Allison, also spoke to the media following the mistrial. Despite her disappointment over the outcome, Allison struck a hopeful note, saying she hoped bringing Cosby to trial would encourage other sexual assault victims to step forward.

"It is time to rape and violence to stop so that healing can start," Allison said. Lets walk together as one family to solve our differences peacefully, clearly we must work toward creating a peaceful egalitarian society. God is watching all of us."