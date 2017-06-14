A U.S. congressman representing part of the Philadelphia suburbs sent prayers to his Republican colleagues after a gunman opened fire on a practice for the annual congressional baseball game Wednesday morning.

U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, R-Pa., who is listed on the roster for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, wasn’t at the morning practice where House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

“My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues, the staffers and the U.S. Capitol Police officers involved in this morning's shooting,” Meehan tweeted around 8:30 a.m.

Capitol police, already on scene, exchanged gunfire with the shooter, according to reports.

Meehan wasn’t at the practice due to previously scheduled engagement on Capitol Hill, a spokesman said.

Watch Live Congressman Among 5 Shot at Baseball Practice in Va.

Fellow Republican suburban Philadelphia congressman, Rep. Ryan Costello, also missed practice because his missed his ride, a representative told NBC10's Lauren Mayk.

Meehan’s 7th Congressional District covers most of Delaware County along with portions of Berks, Chester, Lancaster and Montgomery counties. Costello’s 6th congressional district cover parts of Berks, Chester, Lebanon and Montgomery counties.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., is also set to take place in the charity baseball game but wasn't in Alexandria, Virginia since the Democrats practice elsewhere.