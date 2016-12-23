Lance James hasn't been seen since Dec. 1, 2016. He went missing after leaving his house to pick up his cellphone and jacket, which he had forgotten, from a Camden County bar.

Family and friends of a South Jersey Marine veteran missing for the past three weeks are asking the public to take part in a large Christmas Eve search for him.

Lance James, 29, disappeared on Dec. 2 following an altercation at a Clementon, New Jersey bar. He then vanished without his cellphone and coat. The phone and his debit card haven't been used since that night.

The bar, Hide-A-Way, was less than a mile from James' apartment.

NBC10.com first reported on James' disappearance two weeks ago. Since then, police have searched the woods on foot, deployed drones to survey from the air and used sonar and dredging equipment to check three lakes near Clementon Park.

None of the efforts have proved fruitful.

James' sister, Jessica Hassan, is organizing a large search party to go over the area again on Saturday, Dec. 24. The family is asking for volunteers to take part and look for clues that could lead to James' whereabouts.

"We know it's Christmas Eve and it is asking a lot from families, we just want the chance to spend it with ours too, home and safe," Hassan said Friday. "We thank everyone for all the support the community has shown us."

The group is meeting at 10 a.m. next to Clementon Park. They will again have search dogs and drones.

A $5,000 reward is being offered through the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for anyone who finds James, who is a father and completed one-year tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Anyone with information about James disappearance is asked to call 609-575-6104 or email CCPOTips@CCProsecutor.org.