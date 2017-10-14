Gunman Robs and Sexually Assaults Woman in Chester: Police - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Gunman Robs and Sexually Assaults Woman in Chester: Police

A loved one of the woman told NBC10 the suspect sexually assaulted her after robbing her at gunpoint.

By David Chang

    Anonymous
    Surveillance photos of the suspect

    Police are on the hunt for a man who they say robbed and sexually assaulted a woman in Chester, Pennsylvania.

    A man who says he’s a loved one of the victim told NBC10 the woman was on East 24th Street around 4 a.m. Friday when an unidentified man robbed and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

    “She was sexually assaulted even after giving her items up,” said the man, who wanted to remain anonymous.

    Chester Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

    “This is the first robbery/sexual assault that has occurred in that area,” a spokesperson for the Chester Police Department wrote. “It appears to be a crime of opportunity.”

    The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his mid-20s with light facial hair standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-feet. He was caught on surveillance video wearing black jogging pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

    If you have any information on the incident or suspect, please call Chester Police at 610-447-8430.

