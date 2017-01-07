Suspect to Be Charged in Murder of Montgomery County Teen

Grace Packer, 14, was last seen alive on July 4, 2016. Her dismembered body was found on Oct. 31, 2016 in rural Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Charges are being filed Saturday night in the murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer.

The teen girl was reported missing in July in Abington Township, Montgomery County. Her dismembered remains were found October 31 in a wooded area in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County.

A suspect in her murder will be arraigned Saturday night. Officials have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

Packer's adoptive mother Sara Packer was named a person of interest in the murder investigation. The 41-year-old woman was also charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice in relation to the case. Authorities said she was uncooperative with the investigation and misled officials. They have not yet revealed whether she is the suspect who will be charged in the girl's murder however.

Grace was last seen alive on July 4th at a family picnic, the girl's father and older brother told detectives.

Sara Packer, who described the teen as "overly stubborn," said the two had an argument on Friday, July 8 about going to a friend's house, according to court documents. Sara ended the tiff by sending the teen to her room, she said.

The next day, Saturday, July 9, Sara told investigators Grace was nowhere to be found when she went to check on her. Sara also said $300 in cash was taken from the Tennis Avenue home.

Sara reported the teen missing to Abington Township police the following day. A day later, on July 12, a detective began working the case, police said. She spoke with Sara, who promised to drop off photos of the teen at the police department, but then there was radio silence.

For two months, the detective tried to connect with Sara, but heard nothing back, officials said. When the investigator went to the family's home on September 7th, she learned they had moved, court documents show.

Grace's 12-year-old brother had also been withdrawn from school and a forwarding address was not given.

Sara made contact with the detective later that day apologizing for not telling her about her move to Quakertown, Bucks County. A letter containing Grace's photos arrived at the Abington Township Police Department the next day, documents show.

Over the following weeks, police made contact with other family members who said they had only recently been told Grace was missing -- contrary to what Sara had told detectives.

A typed letter from March was discovered in Grace's school file saying she was "'sorry' for being a burden" and that she was planning to leave, according to court documents. Detectives later determined the text was not consistent with a 14-year-old's writing style.

Investigators also spoke to Grace's friend, whose home she supposedly wanted to visit the day she and Sara had their fight. The girl and her mother said there were no plans to have Grace come over.

While the search for Grace carried on, police said Sara continued to collect a $712 a month Social Security check in the girl's name -- failing to notify the agency that she was missing. Since the girl's disappearance, the mother spent $3,616.03 of the funds, court documents state.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.