Camden County Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a cat into the air. The suspect is wanted on animal cruelty charges.

In the video, which was posted on social media, a man wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans throws a cat into the middle of the road. Police believe the incident occurred in Camden, New Jersey, possibly in Centerville or East Camden.

If you have any information on the suspect or incident, please call Camden County Police at 856-757-7042.