Dive Team Searches Car in Delaware River

A dive team searched a car in the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

A person walking his or her dog spotted the partially submerged car in the water off the Linden Avenue Boat Ramp around 6:20 a.m. and called police. A diver from the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit entered the water around 7 a.m.

The diver could be seen opening the driver’s side door then other doors but bringing no one out.

The crew then hooked the sedan up to a truck and towed it out of the water before searching the vehicle further. They even popped the trunk but there didn't appear to be anything inside.

Police later confirmed they found no one in the car.

No word yet on how the car wound up in the water near Pleasant Hill Park.