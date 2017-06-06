Woman Kills NJ Transit Bus Driver, Then Self: Officials

A woman shot and killed a New Jersey Transit bus driver before taking her own life in the parking lot of a bus garage, according to investigators.

Officials say Piacenta Jackson, 44, of Woodbury, New Jersey shot Ryon Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville at a New Jersey Transit garage on the Black Horse Pike in Washington Township, New Jersey around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Reynolds, who was a NJ Transit bus driver, died from his injuries.

Police say Jackson then shot and killed herself near a business at Center and Trenton streets in Mantua Township, New Jersey a short time later.

The NJ Transit garage has been shut down, but buses continue to operate. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office as well as Washington Township, Mantua Township and NJ Transit police are all investigating the incident.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Text HOME to 741741 for a Crisis Text Line.