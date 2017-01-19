Bruce Springsteen Plays 'Secret' Farewell Concert For Obama Staffers | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Bruce Springsteen Plays 'Secret' Farewell Concert For Obama Staffers

    The Washington Post/Getty Images
    Bruce Springsteen shares a moment with President Barack Obama during a campaign stop in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, November 5, 2012.

    The Boss sent them out with a bang.

    Bruce Springsteen staged a sort of secret acoustic concert at the White House in January to reward President Barack Obama's staff for their hard work over the past eight years, Backstreets revealed Wednesday

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Backstreets.com, the online home of Backstreets Magazine, has been covering the music of Bruce Springsteen and Jersey Shore artists for more than 30 years.

    The 15 song setlist (see below) ran the gamut of Springsteen's hits over the years. 

    "Bruce opened with a very brief note of thanks to the President and the staff who were being honored before launching into "Working on the Highway," Backstreets reported. "That opener led into an incredible "Growin' Up" for a lively start, but not much of the set was so upbeat, with haunting readings of songs like "My Hometown," "My Father's House," and "Devils & Dust." The mood in the room the whole night — both reception and concert — was not exactly somber, but it wasn't festive, either. It was elegiac, I'd say. There was a clear sense of something ending."

    Setlist:

    Working on the Highway

    Growin' Up

    My Hometown

    My Father's House

    The Wish

    Thunder Road

    The Promised Land

    Born in the U.S.A.

    Devils & Dust

    Tougher Than the Rest (with Patti Scialfa)

    If I Should Fall Behind (with Patti Scialfa)

    The Ghost of Tom Joad

    Long Walk Home

    Dancing in the Dark

    Land of Hope and Dreams

