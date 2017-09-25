Make sure to add some traffic time into your schedule this week. Many major roads will condense lanes or be closed due to construction.

Here's some traffic information for you to plan out your week:

I-76: Starting Monday, September 25 to Thursday, September 28, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., westbound I-76 approaching 30th Street will go down to one lane and eventually close from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. This is due to PennDOT's $103.6 million project renovating the Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River and several over surrounding areas.

Drivers are advised to avoid I-76 during construction times as delays and backups are anticipated. During the overnight closure, a detour will take motorists to the off-ramp to 30th Street (Exit 345) and north onto Schuylkill Avenue to the westbound on-ramp near Market Street.

Interstate 95 north will be a designated detour for drivers heading towards 676 from the Walt Whitman Bridge. The detour is 95 north to I-676 west, back to I-76 west. Drivers can also take I-676 west from New Jersey to the Benjamin Franklin Bridge back to I-76 west.

I-476: I-476 will be closed between Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley. The detour exits will be Lehigh Valley Interchange (exit #56) for northbound traffic and Pocono Valley Interchange (exit #95) for southbound. The detour routes for drivers include Route 22. Route 33, and Interstate 80.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced earlier this month that the construction would span over one weekend instead of the usual year or more. The 55-hour closure is due to the construction of a bridge in South Whitehall Township over Crackersport Road.

I-95: There will be bridge inspections on I-95 Girard Point Bridge and Tacony Street. There will be multiple closures throughout the week.

Wednesday, September 27, lanes closures will be in affect from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m between Bridge Street and Levick Street.

Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, the right lane will be close on the northbound and southbound of I-95 Girard Point Bridge from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This is part of PennDOT's program to regularly inspect bridges every two years to check safety and structural condition.

