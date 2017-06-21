Philadelphia’s own Boyz II Men are being honored by having a street named after them at a dedication ceremony on Saturday, June 24.

The best-selling R&B group of all time will have a namesake stretch of Broad Street, between Christian and Carpenter Street. The new "Boyz II Men Boulevard" will be located outside their alma mater Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

Councilmen Kenyatta Johnson and Mark Squilla led the effort to rename the street located west of CAPA’s building.

The ceremony comes ahead of a big few weeks in the Philadelphia area for the group. The evening after the dedication Boyz II Men will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center for the latest stop of their Total Package Tour.

On Independence Day, the trio will be honored as local history-makers during the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall. They will also make an appearance during the Concert on the Parkway, later that night, alongside Mary J. Blige.

The four-time Grammy winners will see their band name become part of Broad Street during the ceremony, which kicks off at 11 am.

Saturday’s event is part of the Wawa Welcome America festival celebrating Philadelphia and the history of the United States.



