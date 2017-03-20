A five-year-old boy who was apparently choked unconscious by his scarf last week while playing with his family's dog in Bucks County died Saturday from his injuries, police said.
John Bruno, of Warrington, was found Wednesday afternoon by his mother in the backyard of his house lying unconscious on the snow-covered ground. The mother untied the scarf when she reached her son, and then she called 9-1-1.
Warrington Police Chief Daniel Friel said Monday that the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's office was handling the autopsy and would likely rule on a cause of death soon.
He added that the "very unusual" incident appears to be a tragic case of accidental choking, but Warrington detectives continue to work with the medical examiner.
