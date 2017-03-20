GREAT BEND, PA - MARCH 14: Snow falls on route 81 at the Pennsylvania/New York border after much of the northeast was covered from winter storm Stella on March 14, 2017 in Great Bend, Pennsylvania. ( A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New York and New Jersey are under a state of emergency. School districts across the entire region were closed and thousands of flights were canceled. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

A five-year-old boy who was apparently choked unconscious by his scarf last week while playing with his family's dog in Bucks County died Saturday from his injuries, police said.

John Bruno, of Warrington, was found Wednesday afternoon by his mother in the backyard of his house lying unconscious on the snow-covered ground. The mother untied the scarf when she reached her son, and then she called 9-1-1.

Warrington Police Chief Daniel Friel said Monday that the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's office was handling the autopsy and would likely rule on a cause of death soon.

He added that the "very unusual" incident appears to be a tragic case of accidental choking, but Warrington detectives continue to work with the medical examiner.