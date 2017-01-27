An ATV sits upside-down after it collided with a sedan in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Jan. 27, 2017. A 13-year-old riding on the ATV was killed.

A teen is dead and another is being treated at an area trauma center after the all-terrain vehicle they were riding on collided with a car in Bensalem Friday evening, police said.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Bensalem Boulevard and Jason Drive, police said.

Two boys, one 13 and the other 16, were riding northbound on Bensalem Boulevard when their four-wheel ATV T-boned a silver sedan making a turn, police said. The force of the crash caused the ATV to flip over.

The 13-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, police said.

Paramedics rushed the other teen to Aria Torresdale Hospital's trauma center in nearby Philadelphia. He was last listed in critical condition.

Heather Carr, who lives nearby, said it was "a bad sight" when she came upon the scene.

"It was the quad turned over with a body in the middle of the road. First time I've ever seen something like that. It's just bad," she said.

Pennsylvania has the fourth-highest reported ATV fatality rate in the nation, according to data compiled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Between 1982 and 2015, 697 people were killed in Pa. ATV crashes. Nationwide, over the same time period, children younger than 16 accounted for 22 percent of the 14,129 ATV-related deaths, the CPSC's report showed.

In 2015, the CPSC estimates 97,200 people suffered ATV-related injuries that sent them to the emergency room.

The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene. They were not injured, police said.

Bensalem Township police Lt. David Richardson said police received several calls about the teens riding down the road shortly before the crash.

The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.