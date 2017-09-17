One of the four Boston College students who were attacked with acid in France on Sunday is from our area, according to authorities.

Courtney Siverling, 22, of Chester Springs, Chester County, along with Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug and Kelsey Korsten were outside of a train station in Marseille around 11:00 a.m. when they were sprayed with the corrosive agent without warning.

French police arrested a 41-year-old woman whom they described as "disturbed" shortly after the incident. They said they do not think the attack was an act of terrorism.

All of the students are juniors at B.C. Siverling, Kaufman, and Krug are part of the school's Paris program and Korsten studies at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.

The students were hospitalized in Marseille and have since been released. Siverling later posted on her Facebook page that she was not injured during the attack. She also thanked authorites and prayed for her attacker.

Nick Gozik, who directs B.C.'s Office of International Programs, said that "it appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns."

"We have been in contact with the students and their parents and remain in touch with French officials and the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident," said Gozik.