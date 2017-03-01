Two men died in shootings overnight in Philadelphia as investigators searched for clues on Bonsall Street and Rising Sun Avenue.

Gun violence claimed two lives in Philadelphia overnight as the city continues to battle with an increase in killings so far in 2017.

Philadelphia Police responded to Rising Sun Avenue near Rockland Street in Feltonville around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday to find a man shot inside a building. Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he died a short time later, firefighters said.

About 15 minutes later, officers responded to Bonsall Street near Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia to find a body in the street. Philadelphia Officers Hope to Gain Insight at Holocaust Museum

Investigators didn’t immediately identify the victims or any suspects in either shooting.

As of Tuesday, 48 people were killed in Philadelphia, up from 35 last year and the highest total through the first two months of the year since there were 61 murders in 2011, according to Philadelphia Police crime statistics.