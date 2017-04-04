2 Men Found Dead in Hudson River

A jogger found a dead body on rocks by the Hudson River near Weehawken, Tuesday morning, before police found one other body in the water. Erica Byfield was at the scene.

The bodies of two men were found in the Hudson River between Hoboken and Weehawken Tuesday morning, officials say.

A jogger first spotted a body on the rocks in the cove off 15th Street at about 8 a.m., according to law enforcement sources.

When officers got to the scene, they found a second body, sources said. Both were men.

Sources say the two were carrying IDs. They were identified as Ali Harb, 41, of West New York, and Juan Bustamonte, 35, of Union City.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says the deaths don't appear to be suspicious but it is awaiting findings from the medical examiner.

"There should be no concern to the public involving the two bodies found in the Hudson River in Hoboken this morning," the office said on Twitter.

A law enforcement source says preliminary observation shows no evidence of any gunshot or knife wound.

Hoboken resident Sarah Mitchell said she saw the emergency response, with many fire trucks arriving.

"I had no idea. It's scary that it happened so close to where all the kids play," said Mitchell.

"It's shocking," said Hoboken resident Samantha Buser. "I walk down this path every day walking dogs, so that is really, really shocking. I'm kind of at a loss for words."