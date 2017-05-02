A townhouse and a row of brand new homes were damaged due to a fire early Monday. NBC10 Pamela Osborne was on the scene. Some new homes at 21st and Wharton streets were saved and no one was injured.

A fire that destroyed and damaged several row homes that were under construction in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section early Monday morning has been ruled an arson. Police are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible.



Firefighters found several homes engulfed in flames when they arrived at the corner or 21st and Wharton streets around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The fire destroyed several residential properties that were in different stages of construction. The property is owned by developer Ori Feibush's OCF Realty.



No injuries were reported.



Fire Tears Through Row Homes Under Construction

NBC10's Pamela Osborne is live in Point Breeze where several homes under construction on Wharton Street went up in flames Monday morning. (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Admam Thiel praised the 75 firefighters on the scene for getting the blaze under control in about an hour, minimizing the damage.

"Anywhere else in the country this would’ve gone to five alarms and the entire block would’ve been involved in fire," Thiel said.

Top News: Trump and Kim Jong Un, LA Riots Anniversary

The ATF, Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office and Philadelphia Police Department are all investigating the arson.

If you have any information, please call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473), email: ATFTips@atf.gov or submit a tip anonymously by using the ReportIt App on your mobile phone.



