Jan. 17, 2017: The 16-year-old was shot during a robbery on E Wister Street.

An armed robber shot a teenager in the hip Tuesday afternoon.

The gunman shot the unidentified 16-year-old along the 6500 block of E Wister Street in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood around 3:25 p.m.

The boy was transported to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, said Philadelphia Police.

The robber made off with the boy’s iPhone, said investigators.

No word on a suspect.