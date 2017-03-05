All Lanes Blocked on Pennsylvania Turnpike After Tractor Trailer Crashes Through Median | NBC 10 Philadelphia
All Lanes Blocked on Pennsylvania Turnpike After Tractor Trailer Crashes Through Median

By NBC10 Staff

    Derrick Cheston

    All lanes are blocked on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a tractor trailer lost control and rammed into the center barrier, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. 

    The accident happened just after 9 am on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Willow Grove and Bensalem exits.

    Turnpike Officials say there is a significant fuel spill on the road. Crews are currently working to clean up the road and replace the center barriers. The driver has been transported to a local hospital.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

