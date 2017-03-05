All lanes are blocked on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a tractor trailer lost control and rammed into the center barrier, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The accident happened just after 9 am on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Willow Grove and Bensalem exits.

Turnpike Officials say there is a significant fuel spill on the road. Crews are currently working to clean up the road and replace the center barriers. The driver has been transported to a local hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated.