Alaska Airlines to Debut PHL-LAX Nonstop Service

Attention West Coast travelers. Alaska Airlines will soon ferry passengers from Philadelphia to Los Angeles nonstop starting in September.

The first departure is scheduled to depart Los Angeles International Airport Sept.1 at 8:45 p.m. and land at Philadelphia International Airport at 5 a.m. the next morning. A westbound flight will leave Philadelphia Sept. 2 at 8:45 p.m and land in Los Angeles at 9:26 a.m.

“This is more wonderful news for travelers in the Philadelphia region,” Philadelphia International Airport CEO Chellie Cameron said. “We are very excited that Alaska is expanding in Philadelphia, and we look forward to more flights to more cities.”

Last month, Alaska announced a nonstop service from Philadelphia to San Francisco starting August 31. The Seattle-based has been operating out of Philly since 2012. Los Angeles will be its fourth nonstop destination.