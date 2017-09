A 62-year-old woman on the phone with her husband was killed in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia Sunday morning, police said.

She was shot in the chest shortly before 3 a.m. near 40th and Aspen streets.

The victim’s husband told police he heard his wife involved in a verbal confrontation with a man just before his wife was killed.

She has not been identified.

