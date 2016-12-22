Pennsylvania's 511 App to Alert Drivers of Prolonged Delays | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Pennsylvania's 511 App to Alert Drivers of Prolonged Delays

By Dan Stamm

    511pa.com

    Trying to avoid traffic?

    Pennsylvania is making its 511 app even better when traffic troubles take hours to clear.

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined PennDOT officials and other state officials Thursday to unveil a new feature of the 511 PaConnect app.

    The new 511 app will send alerts to your smart phone about prolonged emergency road stoppages that last four hours or more.

    "The program allows traffic operations center staff to distribute and receive targeted information from travelers quickly and easily," said a news release about the app's new feature.

