SEPTA: Equipment Issue Caused Market-Frankford Derailment

The Market-Frankford Line is now running back to normal after a train derailed approaching the Spring Garden station yesterday. Septa officials are blaming the derailment on an equipment problem caused by scheduled maintenance. The derailment comes less than a month after a high speed line train crashed, injuring more than 30.

SEPTA says an equipment problem that happened as a train was crossing tracks due to scheduled maintanence caused a derailment on the Market-Frankford elevated line Saturday morning.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m. near the Spring Garden Station just north of the Center City tunnel.

Unlike other recent derailments in Philadelphia since 2015, including the Amtrak 188 catastrophe and the recent Norristown High-Speed Line, this incident occurred at low speed.

In a turn of good fortune, SEPTA reported no serious injuries. Of the 30 passengers on board, only one was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, a SEPTA statement said. Passengers said another person suffered a panic attack.

A traffic camera along Interstate 95 at first appeared to show the front turned almost perpendicular to the tracks just south of the station. However, views from the NBC10 helicopter showed only a slight derailment that occurred as the train attempted to switch tracks.

SEPTA Train Derails on Market-Frankford El

About 30 passengers were temporarily stranded when a front car left the tracks just before the Spring Garden Station north of Center City, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (Published Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017)

The Spring Garden Station is known to thousands of commuters because it sits between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95.

As police and paramedics rushed to the scene, emergency responders initially warned of possibly numerous injuries.

SEPTA described the incident in a tweet as related to "equipment issues." They also said shuttle buses would operate north and south of the Spring Garden Station.

The derailed train cars were later moved to 69th Street and service on the Market-Frankford Line was restored.



The incident comes a week after a judge dismissed charges against the engineer in a 2015 Amtrak 188 derailment north of 30th Street Station that killed eight people and injured 200 others. And last month, dozens were injured when a Norristown High-Speed Line train crashed at 69th Street Station.