Bystanders join beach patrol and officials on the beach at Martin Luther King Blvd. in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday evening after two teens went missing in the ocean.

A search is underway for two teens who went missing while swimming in the ocean off an Atlantic City beach Thursday evening.

Atlantic City Beach Patrol said they lost sight of the teens around 7 p.m. as they swam off Martin Luther King Boulevard beach.

The beach patrol, fire department, coast guard and state police have all been dispatched to locate the teens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.