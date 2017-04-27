In this file photo, House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) heads for a House Republican caucus meeting in the basement of the U.S. Capitol October 9, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Republican lawmaker Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz revealed medical fixtures that had been holding his foot together for the last 12 years on his Instagram account.

Recently Chaffetz announced he would be taking a leave of absence and may not run for reelection in 2018. According to his Instagram post which reveals an x-ray of his foot, he said he would have the medical screws and plates removed from his foot after doctors advised him that the hardware could lead to a serious infection.

In the post, Chaffetz wrote, "Yes, I wish I could say I was cliff diving in Mexico but the truth is I fell off a ladder while repairing something in my garage."

Chaffetz is chairman of the House Oversight Reform Committee and best known for his investigations of Hillary Clinton and alleged missteps by the Obama administration over the 2012 Benghazi attacks.