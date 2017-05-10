Amazon Fires Back at Wal-Mart, Lowers Free Shipping Minimum

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2011 file photo, the Amazon.com logo is displayed. Amazon fires back at Wal-Mart by slashing free-shipping threshold to $25

Amazon has lowered its free shipping threshold from $35 to $25, undercutting Wal-Mart by $10 and escalating a battle between the the e-commerce giant and the largest big-box retailer, CNBC reported.

Earlier this year, the Seattle-based company reduced its minimum order amount required to qualify for free shipping — for non-Prime members — to $35 from $49, price tracker BestBlackFriday first reported.

Amazon did not officially announce the decrease, but its website now reads that online orders of $25 or more are eligible for free 5-8 days shipping on eligible items.








