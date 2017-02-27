Savannah Guthrie appears on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday, July 9, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Savannah Guthrie made her return to the "Today" show anchor seat Monday, returning from maternity leave.

A slew of guest hosts were brought in when Guthrie left in December, before giving birth to son Charley on Dec. 8. Charley is her second child with husband Mike Feldman.

Former anchors Katie Couric and Meredith Viera each spent a week next to Matt Lauer, and "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt was one of the many other guest hosts.

Savannah tweeted her excitement to be back with the “Today” crew. She was initially set to return on Friday, March 3, but started what is looking to be busy week on Monday, beginning with former President George W. Bush on the show to discuss his new book.

