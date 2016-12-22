Katie Couric (left) and Meredith Vieira on the set of the "Today" show.

Some familiar faces will be back in Studio 1A early next year to help host the "Today" show with Savannah Guthrie on maternity leave, the show reports.

Former anchors Katie Couric and Meredith Viera are each going to spend a week back in the anchor chair as Guthrie spends time with newborn Charles.

Couric, who hosted from 1991 to 2006, will fill in the week of January 2nd. The next week, Meredith Vieira is back in the seat she filled between 2006 and 2011.

January also brings two big milestones for "Today": Its 65th anniversary and anchor Matt Lauer's 20th anniversary on board.