Savannah Guthrie appears on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday, July 9, 2013 in New York. Guthrie announced that she's returning to "Today" after being on maternity leave since December.

Savannah is coming back!

After having her second child, Charles Max Feldman, in December, Savannah Guthrie tweeted on Wednesday that she would be returning to the “Today Show” in March.

Posting a photo of her with “Charley,” she said, “Hey, little one, you’re not the *only* good reason to wake up early!! I’m headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!”

Guthrie has been out from the show since Dec. 2. The news of her return comes just one day after her fellow NBC star, Hoda Kotb, announced that she adopted a child on Tuesday. Guthrie tweeted that she was "overjoyed" by the news.