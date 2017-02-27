Reactions to Oscar 'Best Picture' Blunder

Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" — not, as it turned out, "La La Land" — won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset and an unprecedented fiasco that saw one winner swapped for another while the "La La Land" producers were in mid-speech.

'This Is Not a Joke': Watch the Botched Best Picture Announcement at the 2017 Oscars

When the team from "La La Land" on stage at the Oscars learned the best picture award was supposed to go to "Moonlight," producer Jordan Horowitz took to the microphone to deliver the news to the world.

"This is not a joke," he said as he held up the winning envelope in one hand, a golden statuette in the other.

Devastating as that moment must have been for Horowitz, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and the rest of the cast and crew of "La La Land," social media did not get Horowitz's message.

The jaw-dropping finale had thousands and thousands of people sharing their shock — and jokes — on Twitter, comparing the unprecedented Oscars moment to one that recently happened at the Miss Universe contest, Photoshopping the winning envelope and more.

